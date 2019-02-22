IMF Staff Concludes Discussions on the Combined Seventh and Eighth Reviews of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility Program

The Ghanaian authorities and the mission successfully concluded discussions, ad referendum, on economic policies to pave the way for consideration by the IMF Executive Board of the 7th and 8th reviews under the ECF-supported arrangement, which would successfully conclude the program. • Domestic revenue mobilization should remain a key priority to create fiscal space and […]

The Ghanaian authorities and the mission successfully concluded discussions, ad referendum, on economic policies to...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...