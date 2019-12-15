Imbokodo will look and learn as Spain loom

The Springbok Women’s Sevens have secured an intended Top-10 finish in their debut appearance at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens and will face Spain in the ninth-place play-off on Sunday. The Imbokodo placed fourth in Pool A, but due to a better points’ difference than Ireland and Brazil – who also finished failed to win […]

The Springbok Women’s Sevens have secured an intended Top-10 finish in their debut appearance at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens and will face Spain in the ninth-pla...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...