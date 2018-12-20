In a year of deepening hunger, World Food Programme (WFP) reaches a record 5 million people in Democratic Republic of Congo

With widening violence, largescale displacement, poor harvests and endemic poverty nearly doubling the number of acutely food insecure people in DRC this year to 13.1 million, the World Food Programme (WFP) significantly expanded its operations, reaching a record 5 million, a twofold increase from 2017. Building on a surge in food assistance that averted famine […]

