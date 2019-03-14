Alwihda Info
Inauguration of the Week of the French language and La Francophonie


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Mars 2019


The next ‘Week of the French Language and La Francophonie’ kicks off in Bern on 14 March. Celebrated all over the world to reflect and showcase the diversity of la Francophonie, it will run in Switzerland until 26 March and feature numerous events on the theme of La Francophonie in Africa, combining culture, celebration and […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




