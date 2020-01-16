Injured civilians attacked while being rushed to hospital for life saving care in International Rescue Committee (IRC) ambulance

After fighting broke out between two opposing groups in Panyijar County, South Sudan, an IRC ambulance carrying civilians severely injured in the fighting was attacked. While all IRC staff are safe civilians were killed and injured in the fighting that broke out on Tuesday evening. Martin Omukuba, South Sudan Country Director at the IRC, said, […]

After fighting broke out between two opposing groups in Panyijar County, South Sudan, an IRC ambulance carrying civilians severely injured in ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...