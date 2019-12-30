International Community Must Step Up Support to Millions of Desperately Hungry Zimbabweans

Millions of Zimbabweans pushed into hunger by prolonged drought and economic crisis face an increasingly desperate situation unless adequate funding for a major relief operation materialises quickly, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned. With nearly eight million people – half the population – now food insecure, WFP plans to double the number […]

