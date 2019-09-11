International Financial Institutions: Corporate Secretaries to meet in Abidjan 11-13 Sept

The Corporate Secretaries of International Financial Institutions (IFIs) will hold their 20th annual meeting from 11 to 13 September 2019 at the headquarters of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) in Abidjan. The Abidjan deliberations will seek to build on the achievements of the group’s meeting in Bali, Indonesia, a year ago. Members will address the […]

The Corporate Secretaries of International Financial Institutions (IFIs) will hold their 20th annual meeting from 11 to 13 Sep...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...