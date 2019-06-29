International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board completes First Review under the Extended Credit Facility and approves US$21.62 Million disbursement for Sierra Leone

Completion of the first review enables the IMF to disburse US$21.62 million to Sierra Leone; the government’s reform agenda will secure fiscal sustainability, create space for priority spending, and lay the foundation for inclusive growth and poverty reduction; implementation of the program, supported by the IMF, has been satisfactory in the face of a challenging […]

