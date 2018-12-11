Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board completes Tenth Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement for Mali and approves US$43.85 Million Disbursement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The near term macroeconomic outlook remains favorable, although there are considerable downside risks from the fragile security conditions, commodity prices changes, and weather conditions; program implementation is broadly on track. On December 10, 2018, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the Tenth Review of Mali’s performance under an economic program supported… […]

The near term macroeconomic outlook remains favorable, although there are considerabl...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/12/2018

Tchad : un plan d'action pour la sécurité routière

Tchad : un plan d'action pour la sécurité routière

Tchad : le ministère de la Justice rend hommage aux défenseurs des droits de l'homme Tchad : le ministère de la Justice rend hommage aux défenseurs des droits de l'homme 10/12/2018

Populaires

Tchad : un plan d'action pour la sécurité routière

10/12/2018

CEMAC : 18 nouveaux membres prêtent serment à N'Djamena

10/12/2018

Tchad : le ministère de la Justice rend hommage aux défenseurs des droits de l'homme

10/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Sénégal : à la découverte des œuvres artistiques de l'Île de Gorée
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/12/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie

Ils sont venus, ils étaient tous là à Genève même les séparatistes polisariens et leur pote, l'Algérie

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

ANALYSE - 04/12/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.