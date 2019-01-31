Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Staff Visit Mission for São Tomé and Príncipe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Xiangming Li visited São Tomé and Príncipe during January 23-31, 2019. At the end of the visit, Ms. Li issued the following statement: “The mission team discussed with the new government its priorities and vision for economic development, as well as recent economic performance […]

A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Xiangming Li visited São Tomé and Príncipe during January 23-31, 2019. At the end of...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/01/2019

Tchad : l'insécurité dans le Borkou préoccupe les autorités régionales

Tchad : l'insécurité dans le Borkou préoccupe les autorités régionales

Tchad : un vol sur une installation pétrolière irrite le gouverneur du Logone oriental Tchad : un vol sur une installation pétrolière irrite le gouverneur du Logone oriental 29/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : 11 nominations de fonctionnaires par décret

31/01/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination au ministère du Développement touristique

31/01/2019

Tchad : une ministre limogée après 10 jours de fonctions

31/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Mali : les soldats tchadiens de l'ONU en manque de munitions et en sous-effectif
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches

Tchad : un ingénieur propose le "composting toilet" contre la défécation à l'air libre Tchad : un ingénieur propose le "composting toilet" contre la défécation à l'air libre 30/01/2019 - DJASRABAYE Adolphe

ANALYSE - 29/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties

Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties

Tchad : tirons le meilleur du salon de l'agriculture SAFAGRI Tchad : tirons le meilleur du salon de l'agriculture SAFAGRI 27/01/2019 - DJASRABAYE Adolphe

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.