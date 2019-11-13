International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Concludes Visit to Lesotho

Lesotho continues to face challenges in adjusting to lower Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenue; Restraining current spending and effective expenditure controls will be essential to maintain a sustainable fiscal position; Public investment should be carefully vetted and ensure progress in key development priorities. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Mr. Joseph Thornton, […]

