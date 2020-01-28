Alwihda Info
International Organization for Migration (IOM) Missions in South Sudan and Sudan ramp up Humanitarian Support to families following attacks in Abyei


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


At least 33 people, including women and children, were killed and an unknown number wounded during the attack in Kolom, nine kilometres from Abyei town last Wednesday. It is reported that an unknown number of children were abducted during the incident. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life as a consequence of the […]

