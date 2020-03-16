Alwihda Info
International Rescue Committee mobilizes global response to combat spread of Coronavirus to worldâs most vulnerable


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mars 2020


With coronavirus spreading globally, and now confirmed in crisis-affected countries with International Rescue Committee (IRC) operations, like Afghanistan, Iraq, Burkina Faso and Venezuela, the IRC is ramping up its response to the outbreak with a focus on crisis zones with especially weak health systems. The IRC is providing life-saving programs in countries threatened by the […]

