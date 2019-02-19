Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has expressed deep regret over the recent tragic incident in Zimbabwe”s Battlefields mine, which has so far killed tens of people. In his Tuesday statement, Qassemi offered sympathy to the Zimbabwean nation and government and the bereaved families of the victims. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/iran-expresses-deep-regret-over-zimbabwe-mine-tragedy?lang=en

