Ireland Provides K615 million for Malawi’s Flood Appeal

The Irish Government has directly allocated some MWK615 million (€750,000) in response to the recent flooding in Malawi. Irish Ambassador to Malawi Gerry Cunningham said: “I am delighted that through our NGO partners, all of whom are working closely with district officials, our funds have provided immediate relief to many of the affected families, while […]

The Irish Government has directly allocated some MWK615 million (€750,000) in response to the recent flooding in Malawi. Irish Ambas...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...