Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

IsDB and ITFC, under the Reverse Linkage and Arab Africa Trade Bridges Program, Launch E-Learning and Knowledge Sharing Platform for COVID-19 Medical Preparedness and Response in African Countries


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Avril 2020


As part of the crisis response actions to strengthen the capacities of member countries to withstand the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), in coordination with their partners, the Moroccan Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia and Resuscitation (SMAAR) launched an online… Read […]

As part of the crisis response actions to strengthen the capacities of member coun...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/04/2020

Tchad : La nouvelle plateforme digitale éducative Najaschool est enfin accessible !

Tchad : La nouvelle plateforme digitale éducative Najaschool est enfin accessible !

Covid-19 : La Coton Tchad apporte son appui à la province du Mayo Kebbi Ouest Covid-19 : La Coton Tchad apporte son appui à la province du Mayo Kebbi Ouest 27/04/2020

Populaires

Boko Haram : la Force mixte multinationale alerte sur une campagne de recrutement imminente

27/04/2020

L'État Islamique en Afrique de l'Ouest exécute un soldat tchadien

27/04/2020

Tchad : Déby s'est entretenu en visioconférence avec les chefs d’État du G5 Sahel

27/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un incendie dévastateur dans un village à l’Est
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/04/2020 - آدم إبراهيم آدم

كتيب السفر : رحلتيالىمدينةقريضةحاضرةمحافظةدار تاما

كتيب السفر : رحلتيالىمدينةقريضةحاضرةمحافظةدار تاما

Afrique et enseignement en période d'expansion du Covid-19 Afrique et enseignement en période d'expansion du Covid-19 17/04/2020 - Zachée Betche

ANALYSE - 26/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France 25/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD 06/04/2020 - AMA