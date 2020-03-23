Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations donate COVID-19 Medical Equipment to African Union Member States

Africa’s response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak received a boost today as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Government of Ethiopia received a consignment of medical equipment from the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations. The shipment included over 1.5 million laboratory diagnostic test kits and over 100 tons […]

Africa’s response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak received a boost today as the Africa Centres for Disease Co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...