Japan – Eritrea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Working Lunch

On March 28, commencing at around 00:00 p.m. for approximately one hour, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Eritrea, who was making a working visit to Japan upon invitation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The overview is […]

On March 28, commencing at around 00:00 p.m. for approximately one hour, Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Osman Saleh, Ministe...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...