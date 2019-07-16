Joint Statement on Hostilities in Tripoli

The text of the following statement on Libya was released by the Governments of Egypt, France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Begin Text: The governments of Egypt, France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America reiterate their deep concern about ongoing […]

The text of the following statement on Libya was released by the Governments of Egypt, France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...