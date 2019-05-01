Alwihda Info
Launch of Export-Import (EXIM) Cooperation Framework – Remarks by Ambassador Sullivan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Ambassador Sullivan I am pleased to be part of this event, in this beautiful new venue. Last month, I participated in the launch of a U.S. Trade and Development Agency-funded feasibility study for a solar project here in Ghana. The energy systems for the project will be made from solar panels assembled at a […]

