Libya: African Development Bank grants $0.5 million emergency relief assistance for personal protective equipment (PPE) protection against COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2020


The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) have approved a grant of $480,000 to Libya under the Special Relief Fund (SRF) for the procurement of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) intended for treatment of cases of infection of the novel Coronavirus. The Bank’s funding will contribute to supporting the country’s national Response […]

TCHAD - 09/07/2020

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

