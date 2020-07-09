Libya: African Development Bank grants $0.5 million emergency relief assistance for personal protective equipment (PPE) protection against COVID-19

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) have approved a grant of $480,000 to Libya under the Special Relief Fund (SRF) for the procurement of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) intended for treatment of cases of infection of the novel Coronavirus. The Bank’s funding will contribute to supporting the country’s national Response […]

