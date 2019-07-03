Libya: Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF) reaction to the deadly airstrikes on Tajoura Detention Centre

By Prince Alfani, MSF Medical Coordinator for Libya “Last night’s airstrike on Tajoura detention centre, which is reported to have killed dozens of migrants and refugees, is a horrific tragedy that could have easily avoided. There were over 600 vulnerable men, women and children in trapped in Tajoura detention centre at the time of the […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...