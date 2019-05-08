Libyan Forensic Police Officers Complete UNMAS Training on Device Scene Incident Management in Kiev, Ukraine

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), with the generous support of the Government of Canada, successfully concluded a three-week training course on Device Scene Incident Management (DSIM) for Libyan Forensic Police Officers from the Libyan Ministry of Interior’s Criminal Investigation Agency. The contribution from Canada also helped UNMAS equip the four trained teams with […]

