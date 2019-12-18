Madagascar: African Development Bank Approves Guarantee of $100 Million to Hydro-Power Project, to Benefit Over 2 Million People

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) has approved a Partial Risk Guarantee (PRG) of $100 million to support the Sahofika hydro-power project in Madagascar, which will add 205 MW of renewable energy generation capacity to the national grid, benefitting over 2 million people. The Bank’s support will include risk mitigation to […]

