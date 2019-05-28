Major cholera vaccination campaign begins in North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

More than 800,000 people will be immunised against cholera in North Kivu in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following the launch of a major vaccination campaign today. The campaign will be implemented by the DRC Ministry of Health with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, and […]

