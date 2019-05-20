Maliyo relies on Telecoming to distribute its offer in the African mobile market

The European Carrier Billing specialist expands its presence within the African market with a renowned local partner; The distribution agreement has been signed for six countries in the region. Telecoming (www.Telecoming.com), the European technology company specialized in digital services monetization has closed an agreement with African company Maliyo Games, the pioneer mobile gaming company in… […]

The European Carrier Billing specialist expands its presence within the African market ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...