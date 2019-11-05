Maridi Citizens Hopes for Lasting Peace Revived by Special Event to Disseminate the Peace Agreement

“Will we have peace or not?” This question is in the minds of many South Sudanese as they wait to see whether a unified transitional government will be formed in the coming weeks as part of the implementation of a revitalized peace agreement signed last September. In Maridi, the question was asked by senior citizen […]

“Will we have peace or not?” This question is in the minds of many South Sudanese as they wait to see whether a unified transitional government will be formed in the comin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...