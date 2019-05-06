Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Marriott International reveals enticing seasonal offer at over 250 properties in 29 countries across the Middle East and Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Marriott International ([www.Marriott.com](https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/5bDjCl5MHOwl3pS9slCl?domain=marriott.com)) has unveiled an enticing offer across 250 hotels and 21 brands in 29 countries across Middle East and Africa. As more and more travelers are increasingly seeking out enriching local experiences, Marriott International is inviting guests to explore spectacular destinations and experiences… Read more on https://marriott.africa-newsroom.com/press/marriott-international-reveals-ent...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/05/2019

Le Tchad "présente un large éventail d'opportunités", ministre Commerce

Le Tchad "présente un large éventail d'opportunités", ministre Commerce

Tchad : vers la baisse des taxes douanières des aliments importés face à la vie chère Tchad : vers la baisse des taxes douanières des aliments importés face à la vie chère 03/05/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le ministre de la Sécurité appelle à débusquer les "instigateurs et manipulateurs"

05/05/2019

Tchad : face à Boko Haram, un numéro vert et une patrouille mixte mis en place

05/05/2019

Tchad : le défi de la mécanisation de l'agriculture

05/05/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : incendie au grand marché d'Abéché
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 29/04/2019 - Aliou TALL

Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris

Notre-Dame de Paris vue par un négro-musulman de Paris

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde 18/04/2019 - AMA

REACTION - 03/05/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Le Conseil de sécurité proroge pour six mois le mandat de la Mission de l’ONU au Sahara occidental

Le Conseil de sécurité proroge pour six mois le mandat de la Mission de l’ONU au Sahara occidental

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.