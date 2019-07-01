Mauritania’s Foreign Minister receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

Hamad Ghanim Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, has presented a copy of his credentials to Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mauritania, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Mauritania. This came during a meeting held at the minister’s office in the capital Nouakchott. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/mauritanias-foreign-minister-receives-credentials-of-uae-ambassador?lang=en

