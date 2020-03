Mauritius received the diagnostics kits and protective equipments donated by jack ma tonight at the Mauritius International Airport Mauritius. The support is provided by Jack ma to support Africa’s response against COVID19 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/mauritius-receives-diagnostics-kits-and-protective-equipment-donated-by-jack-ma?lang=en

Mauritius received the diagnostics kits and protective equipments donated by jack ma tonight at the Mauritius International Airport Mauritiu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...