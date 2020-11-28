Alwihda Info
Merck Foundation CEO and DR Congo First Lady mark the International day of ‘Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls’ after appointing her as Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Novembre 2020


DR Congo First Lady partners with Merck Foundation (http://www.Merck-Foundation.com) to build healthcare capacity, break infertility stigma and empower girls through education; Merck Foundation CEO underscored their long term commitment to the social and economic development of Democratic Republic of The Congo through their partnership with The First Lady and Ministry of Health. Merck Foundation,… Read […]

