Merck Foundation partners with National Cancer Institute and Ministry of Higher Education of Egypt to train African Oncologists

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation (https://www.Merck-Foundation.com) conducts a special meeting with Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute, Cairo and African Ambassadors of Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Malawi and Zambia to discuss Merck Foundation’s Cancer Access Program & the two year and half Master Degree in Medical Oncology for […]

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation (https://w...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...