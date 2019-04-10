Mia Farrow calls for improving the global system for treating malnutrition following visit to South Sudan

Mia Farrow has returned from South Sudan where she visited health programs run by the International Rescue Committee (IRC). In her new role as an IRC Voice, Farrow is calling for improvements to the global system for treating acute malnutrition and is urging United Nations agencies, NGOs and governments to collaborate on measures to increase […]

