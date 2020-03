Millions of Ethiopians Can’t Get COVID-19 News

Laetitia Bader – Senior Researcher, Africa Division Every time you place a call in Ethiopia, you get an educational message about coronavirus prevention – but that only helps if you can make a call. Millions of Ethiopians living under a months-long government-imposed shutdown of internet and phone services in western Oromia are being left in […]

