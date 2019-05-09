Alwihda Info
Mobilization at the highest level at UNESCO to meet the challenge of access to water


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, Serigne Mbaye Thiam, Minister of Water and Sanitation of Senegal, Brune Poirson, Secretary of State to the Minister of State for Ecological and Solidarity Transition of France, will open the first UNESCO International Conference on Water on Monday, 13 May at 9:30 am at UNESCO Headquarters. This two-day conference will […]

