More than 50,000 Migrants in Libya have Benefited from Voluntary Humanitarian Return Assistance Since 2015

A charter flight from Mitiga airport in Tripoli to Lagos, Nigeria, yesterday pushed the total number of people assisted through the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Voluntary Humanitarian Return programme (VHR) to over 50,000 returnees to 44 countries since 2015. [VIEW VIDEO ABOUT VHR](https://iom.us19.list-manage.com/track/click?u=2dca09f67efb6fc090574a83f&id=d36bfd92f2&e=a88dc1a525)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/more-than-50000-migrants-in-libya-have-b...
