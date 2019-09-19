More women and children survive today than ever before – UN report

More women and their children are surviving today than ever before, according to new child and maternal mortality estimates released today by United Nations groups* led by UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO). Since 2000, child deaths have reduced by nearly half and maternal deaths by over one-third, mostly due to improved access to […]

