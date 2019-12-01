Nakuru Rally to Beat Impala as Oilers, Bulls And Homeboyz Return to Winning Ways

Top Fry Nakuru once again overcame a massive first half deficit at the Nakuru Athletic Club, recovering from a 3-20 deficit at the interval to defeat visiting Resolution Impala Saracens 30-20 in Kenya Cup match day six action on Saturday 30 November 2019. Over in Kakamega, Western Bulls built on a 13-0 lead at the […]

