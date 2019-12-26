Natural weapons put malaria on notice: eco-friendly insecticides in Eswatini

Living atop a hill in Malindza, a tiny county in eSwatini’s lush east, 56-year-old Ntombi Ndzimandze is the matriarch of her household of 11 women and children. At the beginning of the year, two of Ndzimandze’S grandchildren were bitten by Anopheles arabiensis mosquitoes, one of the key vectors of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa. The children […]

Living atop a hill in Malindza, a tiny county in eSwatini’s lush east, 56-year-old Ntombi Ndzimandze is the matriarch of her household of 11 wome...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...