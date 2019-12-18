New Challenger Series to Boost Rugby Sevens’ Expansion

The World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series (http://bit.ly/2YZEkrR), a new and exciting international rugby sevens competition, will be launched in February 2020 to boost rugby sevens’ development across the globe. With sevens experiencing exponential growth from a performance and fan engagement perspective, World Rugby is launching men’s and women’s Sevens Challenger Series to develop the next… […]

The World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series (http://bit.ly/2YZE...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...