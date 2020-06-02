New Ebola outbreak detected in northwest Democratic Republic of the Congo; World Health Organization (WHO) Surge Team supporting the response

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced today that a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring in Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province. The announcement comes as a long, difficult and complex Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is in its final phase, while the country […]

