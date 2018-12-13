Nine of ten Africans unqualified for the Jobs they apply to

Close to 90% of applicants that apply to a job position are objectively not a match to the role advertised. This is caused less by a shortage of jobs, but a fundamental misunderstanding of job requirements, both from employers and candidates. This has been uncovered by research conducted by ROAM (Ringier One Africa Media) (www.ROAM.Africa), […]

