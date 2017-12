In the evening of 7 December 2017, suspected ADF elements conducted an attack against a MONUSCO Company Operating Base at Force at Semuliki in Beni territory, North Kivu. This resulted in protracted fighting between suspected ADF elements and MONUSCO and FARDC Forces. Initial reports indicate that fourteen MONUSCO peacekeepers and five FARDC soldiers were killed. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...