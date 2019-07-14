Oil Executives Join African Energy Chamber in visit to the Famous Slave Hub of Goree Island, Senegal

Led by the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) and its Executive Chairman Nj Ayuk, several oil executives went on a symbolic visit to Senegal’s Goree Island today, southeast of the capital Dakar. Goree Island was a huge slave holding facility and at the centre of the European slave trade from the sixteenth century until 1848, when […]

Led by the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) and its Executive Chairman Nj Ayuk, several oil executives went on a symbolic visit to Senegal...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...