Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Only 6 per cent of children in Africa live in areas where air pollution is reliably measured at the ground-level


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Only [6 per cent of children](https://arcg.is/DXqPC) in Africa live in areas where air pollution is reliably measured at ground-level, leaving half a billion children across the continent living in areas with no reliable means of measuring air quality, according to a new UNICEF [report](https://www.unicef.org/reports/silent-suffocation-in-africa-air-pollution-2019) released on World Environment Day.… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/only-6-per-cent-of-children-in-africa-live-in-are...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/06/2019

N'Djamena : des feux d'artifice prévus ce soir à la place de la nation

N'Djamena : des feux d'artifice prévus ce soir à la place de la nation

Tchad : le président du CSAI dénonce les détournements et la corruption Tchad : le président du CSAI dénonce les détournements et la corruption 04/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination au secrétariat général du Gouvernement

05/06/2019

Tchad : deux responsables du CCMSR jugés à partir de demain

05/06/2019

Le Congo, la RDC et le Tchad derniers d'un indice sur l'égalité hommes-femmes

05/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'appel du gouverneur Ramadan Erdebou pour la paix au Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 01/06/2019 - Hissein Adamou

Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture

Le styliste tchadien Hissein Adamou répond au ministère de la Culture

Djibouti : Arrestation et détention arbitraire de 37 cheminots de la société des chemins de fer Djibouti : Arrestation et détention arbitraire de 37 cheminots de la société des chemins de fer 27/05/2019 - Huno Djibouti