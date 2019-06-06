Only 6 per cent of children in Africa live in areas where air pollution is reliably measured at the ground-level

Only [6 per cent of children](https://arcg.is/DXqPC) in Africa live in areas where air pollution is reliably measured at ground-level, leaving half a billion children across the continent living in areas with no reliable means of measuring air quality, according to a new UNICEF [report](https://www.unicef.org/reports/silent-suffocation-in-africa-air-pollution-2019) released on World Environment Day.… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/only-6-per-cent-of-children-in-africa-live-in-are...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...