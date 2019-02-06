Only one third of children covered by social protection: International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF

Social protection is critical in helping children escape poverty and its devastating effects, yet, the vast majority of children have no effective social protection coverage, UNICEF and the ILO said in a [joint report](https://www.ilo.org/secsoc/information-resources/publications-and-tools/books-and-reports/WCMS_669336/lang–en/index.htm). Evidence shows clearly that cash transfers play a vital role… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/only-one-third-of-children-covered-by-social...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...