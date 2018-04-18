Op-ed:Chinese delegation’s DPRK visit implements consensus reached by Xi and Kim











By Zhong Sheng, People’s Daily At the invitation of the International Affairs Department of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), a Chinese art troupe led by Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, paid a visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from April 13 to 18 for the attendance of the "Spring of April" International Friendship Art Festival held in Pyongyang.



The visit was made after the historic meeting between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Kim Jong Un, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK. It is an important cultural exchange activity that implements the consensus reached by the two top leaders in Beijing last month.



Carrying forward the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK accords with the common interests of both sides, and is the common strategic choice of both sides, Xi said to Kim last month, adding that the decision was made based on history and reality, the international and regional structure and the general situation of China-DPRK ties.



Xi made four proposals concerning the development of China-DPRK relations: continue giving play to the guiding role of high-level exchanges; make full play of the time-tested valuable practices of strategic communication; actively advance peaceful development and cement the popular will foundation for China-DPRK friendship.



This cultural visit to the DPRK aims at implementing the important consensus reached by Xi and Kim, carrying forward China-DPRK friendship, pushing exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, and propelling cultural and art exchanges.



Appointing head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee as leader of the troupe has reflected the political leading role of party-to-party exchanges in China-DPRK relations, and such arrangement is the first ever in the history of party-to-party exchanges between the two countries.



At the moment when the DPRK-China friendly relations are moving towards a new and higher stage, General Secretary Xi sent a high-level and large-scale troupe to the DPRK, showing that Xi highly values the implementation of the consensus and revealing his friendly feelings of the DPRK people, Kim said to Song.



Kim said he hopes that the two countries will take this opportunity to consolidate the basis of friendship between the two peoples and jointly write a new chapter of the DPRK-China friendship.



For a long time, high-level and party-to-party exchanges have been playing an irreplaceable guiding and pushing role for developing China-DPRK relations.



As witness and promoter of the evolvement of China-DPRK relations, Xi led delegations to visit the DPRK in June 2008 and July 2005, respectively as member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice President of China, and member of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee.



It is an unswerving strategic principle of the CPC and the Chinese government to maintain, consolidate and develop good relations with the DPRK, Xi said during a meeting with Kim Jong Il, the then General Secretary of the WPK in Pyongyang on June 18, 2008.



Under new circumstances in the new era, giving bigger play to the important role of high-level and party-to-party exchanges will help promote China-DPRK exchanges and cooperation in various aspects, deepen mutual understanding and mutual trust between the two peoples and seek common security and prosperity for countries in the region.



Conducting in-depth exchanges of views on major issues is a glorious tradition of the two parties. During Song’s visit to the DPRK, the two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concerns.



On the Korean Peninsula issue, China sticks to the goal of denuclearization of the peninsula, safeguarding peace and stability on the peninsula and solving problems through dialogue and consultation.



Facts have proved that China’s stance has played an important role in alleviating the tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



“China plays a central role and the role will become bigger,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told People’s Daily. The comment is a high praise of China’s sincere and unremitting efforts to solve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula.



Under the care and promotion of top leaders of China and the DPRK, as well as the joint efforts of the two peoples, the China-DPRK relations will definitely inject warmth into and play a constructive role in improving the situation on the Korean Peninsula.



China is willing to work with relevant parties, including the DPRK, to solve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula through dialogues and consultation, safeguard peace and stability of the peninsula and promote regional prosperity and development.



