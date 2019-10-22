Operation ATALANTA assists Somali Navy Personnel stranded off the Coast of Cadale

On the morning of 20 October 2019, EU NAVFOR Somalia Operation ATALANTA received a request to assist a vessel belonging to the Somali Navy in distress some 60 km north of Cadale. The vessel had reportedly experienced mechanical difficulties and the crew was concerned for their safety. EU NAVFOR Somalia launched a maritime patrol reconnaissance […]

