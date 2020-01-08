Panel report adopted regarding Moroccan measures on hot-rolled steel from Turkey

The panel report, circulated to WTO members on 31 October 2018, found that Moroccan authorities had violated several provisions of the WTO’s Anti-Dumping Agreement in their investigation on the targeted Turkish imports. On 20 November 2018 Morocco notified its decision to appeal certain panel findings. On 4 December 2019, the Chair of the Appellate Body […]

