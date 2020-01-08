Parliament President Sassoli to meet Fayez Al-Sarraj today at 14:30

EP President David Sassoli will meet Fayez Al-Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord, today at 14:30. The meeting is taking place during a visit by Mr Al-Sarraj to Brussels to discuss the ongoing situation in Libya with various EU leaders. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/parliament-president-sassoli-to-meet-fayez-alsarraj-today-at-1430?lang=en

